Rs 500 Notes Featuring Anupam Kher Instead Of Mahatma Gandhi Found In Gujarat

Fake Currency Note: It has been around eight years since the new currency notes of Rs 500 came into existence. When the new currency notes were introduced, the fake currency notes were weeded out of the system. Now, the fake currency notes are again making it to the nooks and corners of India. In Gujarat, Police have seized fake currency notes worth Rs 1.60 crore during an operation.

The fake currency notes had the face of actor Anupam Kher instead of Mahatma Gandhi. According to Police Commissioner Rajdeep Nukum, the counterfeit currency operation was inspired by Shahid Kapoor's series Farzi. Reports also indicate that the fake notes featured Anupam Kher's photo and had "Resole Bank of India" printed on them instead of "Reserve Bank of India."

Gujarat Fake Currency News: अहमदाबाद में नकली नोटों से असली सोना खरीदने का बड़ा मामला...जालसाजों ने एक बड़े सर्राफा कारोबारी से 2100 ग्राम सोने की डील की। इसके बाद उन्होंने उस सर्राफा कारोबारी को नकली नोट थमा दिए। इन नोटों पर महात्मा गांधी की अनुपम खेर की तस्वीर छपी हुई थी।… pic.twitter.com/m6lkyuzC2S — Zee Business (@ZeeBusiness) September 30, 2024

Images of the counterfeit notes have circulated widely on social media, sparking a mix of reactions—some people were shocked, while others found the situation humorous. In a previous incident, authorities uncovered a fake currency production unit operating out of an online garment store's office in Surat, Gujarat, leading to the arrest of four individuals, police reported on September 22.

According to reports, the suspects had leased office space in a commercial building under the pretence of operating an online garment business, but they were allegedly printing counterfeit currency on the premises, as stated in the release.

In another fake currency, the Government Railway Police busted a fake currency racket in Lucknow. During this, a person with fake notes worth Rs 1.97 lakh was arrested. All the notes are of Rs 500 denomination. The accused, identified as Amir Khan, a resident of Bareilly was arrested at Charbagh Station in Lucknow on Sunday. He was bringing the fake currency from Malda in West Bengal, said Vikas Kumar Pandey (CO GRP). The seized fake notes contain 394 of 500 notes. Further investigations are underway. More details are awaited.