RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Gets Invite For Ayodhya Ram Temple Event

NEW DELHI: In a significant turn of events, the Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman, Nripendra Mishra, and the International Working President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Alok Kumar, on Wednesday extended a personal invitation to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief, Mohan Bhagwat, for the much-anticipated 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony scheduled for January 22, 2024.

Congress Snubs Invitation, Calls It A 'BJP-RSS Event'

On the same day, the Congress party declined the invitation to the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla, dismissing it as an "event of the BJP and RSS." The senior Congress leaders, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, opted out of attending the grand event in Ayodhya. Jairam Ramesh, the party's general secretary, highlighted that while Lord Ram is revered by millions, the Congress leaders respectfully declined the invitation, attributing it to the perceived political agenda behind the ceremony.

PM To Attend Grand Installation on January 22

In contrast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to grace the occasion, attending the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. The ceremony, spanning seven days from January 16, will witness elaborate Vedic rituals for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla.

Preparations In Full Swing

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is leaving no stone unturned in preparations for the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22. Dignitaries and people from various walks of life are expected to gather for this historic event. The Trust has announced that the consecration ceremony, officiated by priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit from Varanasi, will mark the culmination of a week-long series of Vedic rituals beginning on January 16.

Ayodhya Gears Up For Amrit Mahotsav

As Ayodhya, the revered birthplace of Lord Rama, braces itself for the grand ceremony, the city will also celebrate the Amrit Mahotsav from January 14 to January 22. This period will be a testament to the spiritual, historical, and cultural significance that Ayodhya holds for the people of India. The eyes of the nation will be on Ayodhya as it ushers in this momentous chapter in its rich heritage.