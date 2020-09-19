S Jaishankar's mother dies, External Affairs Minister shares heartfelt message on Twitter

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (September 19, 2020) informed about the demise of her mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam who was reportedly in her 80s and shared a picture of her on his social media platform.

Deeply grieved to inform of the passing away today of my mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam. We ask her friends and well-wishers to keep her in their thoughts. Our family is especially grateful to all those who supported her during her illness. pic.twitter.com/6hEzbFJB1q — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 19, 2020

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal amongst others extended their condolences.

No amount of words can express the pain that you and family are going through @DrSJaishankar JI. My deepest condolences. And pray for peace and eternal rest for the departed soul — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 19, 2020

Deepest condolences. Om Shanti https://t.co/eklT18tJBf — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) September 19, 2020

May god bless her soul. My deepest condolences to the family. https://t.co/yaXOWq6XzA — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 19, 2020

She is survived by her sons -- Jaishankar, S Vijay Kumar and Sanjay Subrahmanyam.