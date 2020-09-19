हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar's mother dies, External Affairs Minister shares heartfelt message on Twitter

S Jaishankar&#039;s mother dies, External Affairs Minister shares heartfelt message on Twitter

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (September 19, 2020) informed about the demise of her mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam who was reportedly in her 80s and shared a picture of her on his social media platform.

Jaishankar took to Twitter and wrote, "Deeply grieved to inform of the passing away today of my mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam. We ask her friends and well-wishers to keep her in their thoughts. Our family is especially grateful to all those who supported her during her illness," he said.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal amongst others extended their condolences.

She is survived by her sons -- Jaishankar, S Vijay Kumar and Sanjay Subrahmanyam.

