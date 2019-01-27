हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sabarimala temple

Sabarimala issue showed how state government was trying to disrespect Kerala culture: PM Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister said the opposition should not create hurdles in opportunities for the youth.

Sabarimala issue showed how state government was trying to disrespect Kerala culture: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday lashed out at the CPI(M)-led government in Kerala and said the Sabarimala issue had shown to the people of the country how the communist government was trying to disrespect the culture of the state. He said the opposition parties could abuse him as much as they wanted but should not mislead farmers.

The Prime Minister said the opposition should not create hurdles in opportunities for the youth.

"Sabarimala got the attention of the entire nation. The people of India have seen how the communist government was trying to disrespect the culture of Kerala. Why is the government undermining the culture of the state? Unfortunately, the cultural ethos of Kerala is under attack. It's been done by a party which is governing the state," PM Modi told a huge gathering at a Yuva Morcha meet in Thrissur.

He slammed the Congress party and the CPI(M) alleging that neither have any concern for women empowerment. PM Modi said, "Let me tell you, neither the Congress nor Communists have any concern for women empowerment. If they did, they would not be opposing NDA's efforts to end Triple Talaq. India has had many women CM, but has even one of them been a Communist leader?"

PM Modi asserted, "It is an honour that our Government had the opportunity of conferring a Padma Award on Nambi Narayanan. We value each and every person who is working to make India stronger. For them, science can be abused as spying;f or us, Science is a matter of national pride. More than two decades ago, a hardworking and patriotic ISRO scientist, Nambi Narayanan was implicated in a false case, just because a few UDF leaders were settling political scores. Imagine, for their own politics, they damaged national interest, troubled a scientist."

The prime minister said his government had made efforts to make all kitchens in the country smoke free. "When we came to power, we made efforts to make all kitchens smoke free. At that time, only 55 per cent of houses had gas connections. But today we have achieved 90 per cent," he said.

He also termed as the 'biggest joke,' the Congress and Left parties talking about democracy.

Tags:
Sabarimala templesabarimala issueKeralaNarendra ModiKerala
Next
Story

Kailash Vijayvargiya says 'chocolaty face' comment meant for actors, not politicians

Must Watch

5W1H: Shivpal Yadav slams Akhilesh and Mayawati

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close