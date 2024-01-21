Sacred Water From PoK For Ram Temple Via Britain: Read Interesting Story

Save Sharda Committee Kashmir (SSCK) has orchestrated the conveyance of holy water from Sharda Peeth in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, slated for Pran Pratishtha on January 22, 2024. SSCK Head & Founder, Ravinder Pandita, announced the successful handover of the sacred water to VHP leaders through their representative, Manjunath Sharma, who presented it to Sh. Koteshwar Rao in Ayodhya.

This holy water, dispatched by civil society members across the Line of Control (LoC), reached Ravinder Pandita in September last year via Britain, given the current suspension of postal services between India and PoK. Pandita shared that this initiative follows the previous sending of pious soil and shilas to Ram Mandir during the foundation stone laying three years ago.

Ravinder Pandita, emphasizing the significance of the event, stated, "The consecration of the Pratima of Bhagwan Ram marks the second Pran Pratishtha after the consecration of Sharda Temple on the LoC at Teetwal on June 5, 2023, since independence. On January 22, we will illuminate diyas at Sharda Temple, LoC Teetwal."