New Delhi: Spiritual guru and founder of the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, has undergone emergency brain surgery at Apollo Hospital in Delhi after massive swelling and bleeding in his brain.

Isha Foundation announced on Wednesday that the 66-year-old leader has 'recently undergone a life-threatening medical situation". The foundation added, "he is currently recovering well."

Daughter Radhe Jaggi Shares Health Update

Radhe Jaggi, his daughter, also provided an update on her father's well-being.“For those asking, Sadhguru is doing well and recovering quickly,” Radhe Jaggi wrote on Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

EAM Jaishankar Wishes Speedy Recovery

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wished spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, following his emergency brain surgery on Wednesday. In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Deeply concerned on hearing about @SadhguruJV ji's surgery. Wish him a speedy and full recovery."

PM Modi Speaks To Sadhguru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who underwent emergency brain surgery and wished him good health and a speedy recovery.

"Spoke to @SadhguruJV Ji and wished him good health and a speedy recovery," the PM said in a post on X.

Sadhguru's Health Condition

Sadhguru had been suffering from severe headache for the last four weeks. The headache got extremely severe by 14th March 2024 afternoon when he arrived in Delhi and underwent an urgent MRI at 4:30 pm, which revealed a massive bleed in the brain. There was evidence of a 3-4 weeks old chronic bleed along with another fresh bleed which had occurred within 24-48 hrs of the time of examination.

On 17th March 2024, Sadhguru’s neurological status rapidly worsened along with weakness of the left leg and marked worsening of headache with recurrent vomiting. He was finally admitted. A CT revealed a marked increase in brain swelling and life-threatening shift of the brain to one side.