Salman Khan

Salman Khan's bungalow caretaker arrested in 1990 robbery case

The caretaker had reportedly changed his identity and had been hiding for the last 29 years. The police arrested him in connection with a 1990 robbery case.

Salman Khan&#039;s bungalow caretaker arrested in 1990 robbery case

New Delhi: A caretaker of superstar Salman Khan's Gorai-based bungalow was arrested in connection with an old robbery case on Wednesday. The person, identified as Shakti Siddheshwar Rana, had been working for the past 15 years.

News agency ANI reported that the police arrested Rana in connection with a 1990 robbery case. During that time, Rana, along with two others, had received bail and fled. When they did not appear in the court for the hearing, a non-bailable warrant was issued against them.

Rana had reportedly changed his identity and had been hiding for the last 29 years. The police received a tip-off about Rana after which they arrested him on Wednesday evening from the bungalow. 

Live TV

They are accused of allegedly entering into a house, thrashing the residents and robbing them in Mumbai in 1990. 

In September, Salman's ex-bodyguard Anas Qureshi was arrested for creating ruckus in Moradabad. 

(With ANI inputs)

Salman Khan
