New Delhi: A statement made by Sam Pitroda, Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, has landed the Congress party in hot waters, igniting controversy amidst BJP allegations that Congress is scheming wealth redistribution. Pitroda referenced the United States' inheritance tax as a potential model to improve wealth distribution policies in India.

Following the remark, Congress has distanced itself from his statement with Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh, labelling it as Pitroda’s ‘personal views’. The Oversees chairman came out in support of Ramesh’s remark. He expressed regret that the remarks were manipulated "to divert attention from the lies PM is spreading about the Congress manifesto."

The comment of Pitroda sent the Congress party on the backfoot, as the party has been relentlessly quashing all the claims of inclusion of ‘wealth redistribution’ in its election manifesto.

#WATCH | Chicago, US: Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress, Sam Pitroda says, "...In America, there is an inheritance tax. If one has $100 million worth of wealth and when he dies he can only transfer probably 45% to his children, 55% is grabbed by the government. That's an… pic.twitter.com/DTJrseebFk — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2024

What Pitroda Said About ‘Wealth Redistribution’?

In an interview with news agency ANI, Pitroda suggested a US-like inheritance tax. He said, "In America, there is an inheritance tax. If one has 100 million USD worth of wealth and, when he dies, he can only transfer probably 45% to his children, 55% is grabbed by the government.” He added that this law sounds fair and interesting to me.

Backing up Congress's "wealth redistribution" poll promise, Pitroda said, “When we talk about redistributing wealth, we are talking about new policies and new programmes that are in the interest of the people and not in the interest of the super-rich only." Expressing his concerns, he highlighted that it is a ‘policy issue’.

It is unfortunate that what I said as an individual on inheritance tax in the US is twisted by Godi media to divert attention from what lies PM is spreading about Congress manifesto. PM’s comments Mangal Sutra & gold snatching is simply unreal. — Sam Pitroda (@sampitroda) April 24, 2024

Congress Distances Itself

Jairam Ramesh separated Pitroda’s comments from the Congress'’s ideology, saying that it is democracy and a person is free to express his views.

In a post on ‘X’ in Hindi, he wrote, “Pitroda ji openly expresses his views on the issues that he feels necessary to speak about. In a democracy, a person is certainly free to express his views, discuss them, and debate them. But this does not mean that Pitroda ji's views always reflect the position of the Indian National Congress. At times, his views differ.”

He further said that the comments are being exaggerated and portrayed in an altered context intentionally to redirect focus from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's malicious and hate-filled election campaign, which is based only on lies.’

सैम पित्रोदा मेरे सहित दुनिया भर में कई लोगों के लिए गुरु, मित्र, दार्शनिक और मार्गदर्शक के समान रहे हैं। उन्होंने भारत के विकास में कई महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दिया है। वह इंडियन ओवरसीज कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष हैं।



पित्रोदा जी उन मुद्दों पर खुलकर अपनी बात रखते हैं जिनके बारे में वह बोलना… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 24, 2024

BJP’s Response

The head of the BJP's IT Cell, Amit Malviya, thrashed the Congress party following Sam Pitroda's views on wealth redistribution, stating that "Congress has decided to destroy India."

In a post on X, Amit Malviya said, "Congress has decided to destroy India. Now, Sam Pitroda advocates a 50 percent inheritance tax for wealth redistribution. This means 50 percent of whatever we build, with all our hard work and enterprise, will be taken away. 50 percent, besides all the tax we pay, which too will go up if Congress prevails."