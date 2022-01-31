Samajwadi Party leaders' caps stained with people's blood: Yogi Adityanath

Launching a scathing attack at Samajwadi Party, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said that his predecessors promoted riots and their 'cap' is stained with people's blood.

"Look at Samajwadi Party's candidate list, all rioters are given tickets. Samajwadi Party created rampage in Uttar Pradesh during their rule. Their cap is stained with people`s blood. They shot innocent Ram Bhakt`s (disciple)," Yogi Adityanath said on Monday.

Speaking on the law and order in the state, Yogi Asityanath said, "Before 2017, the law and order situation was a challenge in the Assembly constituencies voting in the first and second phases of Assembly elections. Now, there is a good environment of safety and security in these areas and girls are safe."

The Uttar Pradesh CM said, "SP government wanted to build a museum on Aurangzeb`s name in Agra but we said a museum can only be built on Chhatrapati Shivaji`s name. Today, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is building a museum in Shivaji`s name."

Yogi claimed that Agra was always ignored by the previous governments and people were deprived of benefits and developments.

"Youth had no job in Agra. People here were deprived of the facilities and developments. The BJP`s double engine government linked Agra by air with the rest of the country and the Agra metro work is also going on," Yogi Adityanath said.

He informed that very soon the BJP government in UP would begin with the work of providing clean drink water to every household.