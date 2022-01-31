हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yogi Adityanath

Samajwadi Party leaders' caps stained with people's blood: Yogi Adityanath

"Their cap is stained with people`s blood. They shot innocent Ram Bhakt`s (disciple)," Yogi Adityanath said on Monday.

Samajwadi Party leaders&#039; caps stained with people&#039;s blood: Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath has slammed Samajwadi Party.

Launching a scathing attack at Samajwadi Party, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said that his predecessors promoted riots and their 'cap' is stained with people's blood.

"Look at Samajwadi Party's candidate list, all rioters are given tickets. Samajwadi Party created rampage in Uttar Pradesh during their rule. Their cap is stained with people`s blood. They shot innocent Ram Bhakt`s (disciple)," Yogi Adityanath said on Monday.

Speaking on the law and order in the state, Yogi Asityanath said, "Before 2017, the law and order situation was a challenge in the Assembly constituencies voting in the first and second phases of Assembly elections. Now, there is a good environment of safety and security in these areas and girls are safe."

The Uttar Pradesh CM said, "SP government wanted to build a museum on Aurangzeb`s name in Agra but we said a museum can only be built on Chhatrapati Shivaji`s name. Today, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is building a museum in Shivaji`s name."

Yogi claimed that Agra was always ignored by the previous governments and people were deprived of benefits and developments.

"Youth had no job in Agra. People here were deprived of the facilities and developments. The BJP`s double engine government linked Agra by air with the rest of the country and the Agra metro work is also going on," Yogi Adityanath said.

He informed that very soon the BJP government in UP would begin with the work of providing clean drink water to every household.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Yogi AdityanathSamajwadi PartyUP pollsUP elections
Next
Story

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for various posts on upsc.gov.in, check details here

Must Watch

PT10M45S

Punjab Election 2022: Election in its place, but budget session is important - PM Modi | Budget Session 2022 |