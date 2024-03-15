Samajwadi Party Releases Third Candidate List For Lok Sabha Elections

Samajwadi Party (SP) release its third list for Lok Sabha Election 2024. The includes the prospect candidates for Seven constituencies including, Bijnaur, Aligarh, Meerut, Hatharas, Bhadohi, Lalganj and Nagauna.

Yashvir Singh is fielded from Bijnaur; Bhanupratap Singh From Meerut, and Bijender Singh is to contest from Aligarh. The Seat of the Bhadohi constituency is given to TMC candidate.