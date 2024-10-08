Samba vidhan sabha chunav result 2024 live: Winner and losser candidate Surjit Singh Slathia Krishan Dev Singh Krishan Dev Singh total votes margin bjp congress eci Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election result

Samba Assembly Constituency Election Result 2024 Live: The Samba Assembly constituency, established in 2006, is one of the 90 electoral divisions in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Situated within the Jammu Division, it plays a significant role in the region's political landscape.

Samba Constituency Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 voting date

The date of voting for the Samba Assembly Constituency Election 2024 is October 1, 2024, as notified by the Election Commission of India

Samba Constituency Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Election Phase

The Samba constituency in Jammu and Kashmir will vote in the Phase 3

Samba Constituency Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Counting Date, Results

The counting and announcement of results for the Samba Assembly Constituency Election 2024 will be on October 8, 2024

Samba Jammu and Kashmir Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates list

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and National Conference that are fighting in alliance, JKPDP are the major parties that have fielded candidates from the Samba seat.

The candidates for the Samba constituency are Surjit Singh Slathia from the BJP, Krishan Dev Singh from Congress, and Rajendra Manhas from PDP.

What exit poll predicted ?

Exit polls indicate the Congress-National Conference alliance could win approximately 43 seats, while the BJP may secure 27 seats, and PDP 7.

Samba Constituency Jammu and Kashmir Election Result: What happened in 2014?

In the 2014 Assembly elections, BJP's Devinder Kumar Manyal won the Samba constituency with 34,075 votes, defeating JKNPP's Yash Paul Kundal, who garnered 11,957 votes. The BJP secured 53.08% of the total votes.

Winner and Runner-Up in Samba Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2009

In the 2009 elections, Jugal Kishore Sharma (BJP) defeated Congress's Chaudhary Lal Singh, highlighting the competitive electoral dynamics in the region.