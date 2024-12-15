Sambhal Violence: Anti-Encroachment Drive Underway Amid Tensions In District

Sambhal Violence: Amid the prevailing tensions in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, the district administration on Sunday morning carried out an anti-encroachment drive to clear public spaces of illegal structures. According to Sambhal SDM Vandana Mishra, the operation was launched with an aim to address encroachments in public areas and has been actively implemented in Chandauli for the past two months as well.

"An anti-encroachment drive is being run against encroachment on public places. This drive has also been run in Chandauli for the last two months... A drive is being run against electricity theft also in Sambhal," the SDM said. Earlier on Saturday morning, an anti-encroachment drive was carried out in the Shahi Jama Masjid area.

Speaking to ANI, DM Rajender Pensiya said, "In the morning, we came to check whether loudspeakers are causing unnecessary noise (pollution). It was seen that electricity theft is happening here in large numbers. Electricity theft is happening in about 15 to 20 houses and religious places. When we reached a mosque, we found 59 fans, a fridge, a washing machine, and about 25 to 30 light points, and the meter was found switched off. An intensive checking campaign is going on."

Meanwhile, a temple in Sambhal that had been closed since 1978 has been reopened. The temple premises were cleaned, and arrangements for electricity were made on Sunday. Moreover, CCTV cameras have also been installed for security reasons.

Vishnu Sharan Rastogi, patron of the Nagar Hindu Sabha, earlier claimed that the temple has been reopened after 1978. He said that the temple was closed because no priest was ready to live there. Sambhal Circle Officer (SO) Anuj Kumar Chaudhary earlier said that they found a temple while inspecting information about encroachment.

"We had received information that a temple in the area was being encroached upon. When we inspected the spot, we found a temple there," Chaudhary told ANI earlier on Saturday. Meanwhile, police personnel were deployed outside the Lord Shiv and Hanuman temple, which reopened after 1978, and a prayer ceremony (aarti) was performed on Sunday morning.

Aaarti was performed on Sunday morning at the recently reopened Lord Shiva and Hanuman temple in Sambhal. UP Police personnel were also deployed outside the Lord Shiv and Hanuman temple that reopened after decades in Sambhal district. This comes after the district administration discovered the temple on Saturday during the inspection being carried out in connection to the issue of electricity theft in the area.

The temple has been reopened after 1978, Nagar Hindu Sabha Patron Vishnu Sharan Rastogi had claimed. The temple premises have been cleaned and arrangements for electricity have been made.

Moreover, CCTV cameras have been installed for security reasons. "I came to see the temple and performed the Pooja. This temple is around 400 years old. I had come here years ago and there were dharamshalas around the temple. But now only houses remain. I had seen it on TV and WhatsApp. Thus, I came to see the temple. This is a Lord Shiva and Hanuman temple," Rajiv Kumar Gupta, a devotee, told ANI.

"We came in the morning and cleaned the temple to perform the aarti. A Brahmin should be appointed here so that he can stay here. Till the time caretaker (for this temple) is appointed, we will take responsibility," Acharya Brahm Shukla, who performed the prayer ceremony, told ANI.

Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra announced plans to restore the original structure of a temple that reopened on Saturday after 42 years. SDM Vandana Mishra stated, "The temple premises have been cleaned, and electricity arrangements have been made. CCTVs are being installed for security. The anti-encroachment drive targeted only structures built on public property. We will restore the temple to its original structure. "She added, "We have written to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)... Police will be deployed near the temple."

Earlier, Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Kumar Chaudhary revealed that the temple was discovered during an inspection related to encroachment complaints. "We received information about encroachment on a temple in the area. Upon inspection, we discovered a temple at the site," Chaudhary told ANI.

