Sami Osman shares his desire to launch a fitness brand of his own

Don't you think that the fitness world is growing larger and larger with every passing day? Of course, it is! After the pandemic, people have become more thoughtful about their health. But, there are a few disciplined souls like Sami Osman who were always fitness enthusiasts. With his vast knowledge and experience in the fitness realm, he has used social media to reach the masses.

Needless to say, Sami Osman is worth his salt. You might already idolise him as a certified sports and nutrition coach, but now, this man is working towards launching a fitness brand of his own. Don't believe us? Well, listen to it from Sami Osman himself, "I constantly want my proficiency to reach the masses and be advantageous to them."

Adding further, he said, "Starting a fitness brand is my long-standing dream that I shall achieve sooner. I have already started working with a few diligent professionals who will help me forge products that are of high-quality and yet cost-effective." Sami Osman seems all excited about launching a fitness brand. But we assume it might still take him a lot of time to hit the market with his brands.

Sami Osman, who prefers to play under the shade of anonymity, hails from Vietnam and is Mr. Olympia Academy Organiser. Through his social media platforms, he has not only motivated people to choose fitness but also steered them to follow their dreams.

Here's how Sami Osman energises people to chase their passion. In his most recent post's caption, he wrote, "You are never too old, too poor, too young, or too sick to live your dreams. You might not get there the same way as others, but if you start to believe in your dreams and start chasing them NOW, you'll eventually get there."

If you are looking for some fitness motivation, then you must follow Sami Osman on Instagram right now. From the right ways of using gym tools to passing the dos and don'ts of a healthy diet, he will revitalise your life. You can also get your hands on diet plans exclusively designed by Sami Osman.

(Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)