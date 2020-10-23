SAMS Odisha 2020: Second merit list for Plus 3 exam released on samsodisha.gov.in — Direct link here

NEW DELHI: Department of Higher Education, DHE Odisha has declared the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 second merit list. The list was released on the official website — samsodisha.gov.in.

Candidates who are seeking SAMS Odisha Plus 3 admission 2020, can check the merit list by visiting the official website - samsodisha.gov.in.

Candidates who get shortlisted in the second merit list, will have to submit their application fees to the authorities by October 29. The authorities would have to update the admission and students’ data selected in the second merit list from October 27 to November 3, 2020, by 5 pm.

The first merit list for the Odisha Plus 3 admission was released on September 28, 2020.

Here's the direct link to check SAMS Odisha Plus 3 second merit list 2020

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admissions 2020: How to check 2nd merit list

STEP 1: Visit official website samsodisha.gov.in.

STeP 2: Click on the +3 Degree Admissions link, appearing under the 'Higher Education' section.

STEP 3: Click on the activated links for Merit List and Merit List PWD.

STEP 4: Select college name and district to view the merit list.

STEP 5: The second merit list will be displayed on the screen.

The 1st merit list for SAMS Odisha Plus 3 admission was released on September 28, 2020. This year, as many as 2,30,078 students have registered for SAMS Odisha degree admission.

