The problems of Sanjay Nishad, the minister of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have increased. The court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Sanjay Nishad. The court has ordered the arrest and production of Sanjay Nishad by August 10. The responsibility of compliance with this order has been given to Shahpur Police. CJM Jagannath has ordered the arrest of Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad. Let us tell you that the case in which the order to arrest the cabinet minister Sanjay Nishad has been given 7 years ago. On June 7, 2015, a movement was going on in Kasarwal of Sahjanwa police station area, demanding 5 percent reservation for Nishads in government jobs. The agitators were sitting on the railway track. Meanwhile, the dispute escalated and the police resorted to lathi charge. During this one person had died.

24 policemen were injured in the violence

Then it was alleged that the man had died after being shot by the police. Due to this the movement became furious and the agitators clashed with the police. Several police vehicles were torched by the agitators. 24 policemen were also injured in this violence. After this, a case against many people including Nishad Party Chief Sanjay Nishad under rioting, sabotage, arson and other related sections were filled.

Significantly, in Uttar Pradesh, Sanjay Nishad's party is an ally of the BJP. Both the parties had come together before the Lok Sabha elections 2019. One son of Sanjay Nishad is an MP and the other is a MLA. Apart from this, Sanjay Nishad himself is a member of the Legislative Council.