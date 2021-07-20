Sanjaysinh Sukhdevsinh Gohil: The mind and soul behind setting great trends in the political system of India

The government affairs and judiciary system in India is supposed to be said one of the most complicated systems of the world. The complexities involved in it has discouraged many uprising individuals to not join the political system and work whole heartedly for the betterment of the society. But among those who has not done justice to their work and not given their fullest for the society, there are few driven and passionate politician whose life of work is betterment and welfare of the society and country. Let’s meet on such astute politician and hard-core worker of the society who has left no stone unturned in bringing the best outputs and change in his district, city and state, and country- Sanjaysinh Sukhdevsinh Gohil from Bhavnagar, Gujarat.

If there was one vision in life for Sanjaysinhji, it was to work for the people and society, to provide best in class facilities for his city and state. To help such needy people and souls who are totally helpless and depends majorly on government reforms, Sanjaysinhji has taken the mantle on his head to change perceptions and breaks society barriers and conventional modes of methods to give the best possible results to the people. Being actively involved in the system and among the people, Sanjaysinhji has developed a great rapport with the general public at large and now has become a messiah figure for them.

Taking umpteen initiatives and drives that are beneficial to people and fetching them desired results have been the primary motto for Sanjaysinhji and his team.

Sanjaysinh is the Former President of taluka Panchayat Ghogha, Bhavnagar. He is also a Trustee at Manharkuvarba Vidhya Sankul, Bhavnagar, an Executive Member at Garasiya Samaj, Bhavnagar and Executive Member at Gohilwad Rajput Samaj, Bhavnagar. Juggling many hats on his head, Sanjaysinhji has done justice to each role he plays and fulfills all his responsibilities. Helping many locals solve their civic issues to bringing about a covid hospital during the times of global pandemic are some of the notable works done by Sanjaysinhji.

Sanjaysinhji also had gone out of his way to help the local farmers and others from the state in the agricultural sector. When government announced to give reliefs to farmers under government scheme by filling forms online, Sanjaysinhji helped all farmers filled this form online realizing that most of the farmers will not be able to do it due to illiteracy. Also the collectors offices were closed due to covid restrictions. So he requested the Prime Minister to extend the date of filling the form for farmer relief scheme otherwise many farmers would be not able to grab the benefits in this tough time. His work is also noticed by renowned political figure Shri Rahul Gandhi Sir who has appreciated his overall work and efforts Sanjaysinhji has put in projects like Shakti and many more.

Sanjaysinhji continues to hustle hard in life to provide best results for the people and society and we are sure he will not let us down in the future as well.

Live TV