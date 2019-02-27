'Sarhad hai mehfooz hamari, apne veer jawano se': Army tweets poem to celebrate forces’ valour

Hours after the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out air strikes at a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot, the Indian Army paid glowing tribute to the Indian forces for carrying out the daring operation.

A poem in Hindi has been tweeted by Additional Directorate General of Public Information from its official handle lauding the bravery and valour of the Indian forces.

The poem says the Indian borders are safe because of its brave soldiers, who keep rewriting the history with their sacrifices.

Here's the poem:

On Tuesday, at around 3:30 am IAF Mirage 2000 fighters armed with Crystal Maze air-to-surface missiles and SPICE-2000 bombs launched a non-military pre-emptive strike on terror camps located in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir as well as deep inside Pakistan. The IAF fighter jets took only 21 minutes to decimate three terror camps belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed. Over 300 terrorists died as the Mirage 2000 jets rained their lethal arsenal on them.

Earlier, the Indian Army had tweeted few lines from a Hindi poem which says that politeness before the enemy can be mistaken as cowardness, and that power begets peace.

The lines by famous Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar were also tweeted by Additional Director General (Public Information) from its official handle.

Dinkar is famous for his poems of "veer ras" (bravery).

