Satara Assembly Election Results 2024 Live: BJP Eyes Retention Amid Multi-Cornered Contest

Known for its dynamic political landscape, the seat saw a competitive race in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, with eight candidates vying for victory.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2024, 08:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Satara Assembly Election Results 2024 Live: BJP Eyes Retention Amid Multi-Cornered Contest

Satara, one of Maharashtra’s 288 Assembly constituencies, is situated in the western region of the state, part of India’s western zone. Known for its dynamic political landscape, the seat saw a competitive race in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, with eight candidates vying for victory.

Key contenders included Shivendraraje Abhaysinhraje Bhonsle from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Amit Genuji Kadam from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Baban Ganpat Karde representing the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, and Shivaji Bhagwan Mane from the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha. The contest also featured independent candidates Dr. Abhijeet Vamanrao Avade-Bichukale, Ganesh Balasaheb Jagtap, and Patil Krishna Bhaurao, alongside Milind Vaman Kamble of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP secured a decisive win in Satara, with Shivendraraje Bhonsle defeating Deepak Sahebrao Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) by a margin of 43,254 votes. This victory accounted for 21.64% of the total votes cast, with the BJP achieving a commanding vote share of 59.05%.

The 2024 election has reignited the political competition in this constituency, testing the BJP’s hold and setting the stage for another closely watched electoral battle.

