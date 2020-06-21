Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's condition improves, could be shifted to general ward on Monday

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who is being treated for the coronavirus infection in an ICU of a private hospital in Saket in the national capital, is responding to the treatment and could be shifted to the general ward by Monday, hospital sources said.

The sources said that the Delhi minister, who tested coronavirus positive, will be kept under observation for the next 24 hours and if he doesn't develop respiratory trouble or fever again, he may be shifted out of the intensive care unit on Monday.'

Jain was on oxygen support on June 20 though his health parameters began to improve. According to reports, the 55-year-old minister's fever subsided and oxygen level in his body improved after he was administered the plasma therapy procedure.

On Friday, the 55-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's health had deteriorated after he developed pneumonia during treatment for coronavirus at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi. He was then shifted to the Max Hospital in Saket.

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti earlier tweeted that Jain's health was stable. "Just spoke to the hospital and was relieved to know that the Delhi Health Minister and my close colleague Satyendar Jain ji is stable now. Wish him quick recovery," he said.

Jain was tested twice this week after he developed symptoms of coronavirus, including high fever and breathing difficulty. He tested positive the second time on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Atishi, Delhi government adviser Abhinandita Mathur and AAP media panelist Akshay Marathe have also tested positive for coronavirus and are in quarantine.