Say Hello to Your New Virtual Secretary - Paytm Reminders

Well, we know that Paytm has made payments easy, but what if you don’t remember to make payments after all? For instance, you don’t want to suffer a black out because you forgot to pay the light bill or find out that your gas stove doesn’t turn up just because you forgot to pay the gas bill. Yes, you can make late payments, but that affects your reputation, and think about the complications and formalities involved.

But don’t worry, Paytm has got that covered as well! Another of Paytm’s features is its best-in-class reminders.

Paytm’s reminders notify you to make payments when they are due. For example, they remind you to recharge your mobile pack before it expires or pay your cook’s salary on a particular day or any other regular payments that you need to make.

Paytm reminders are popularly used by users to recharge their validity pack every month. This is extremely easy as the recharge can be done in just 3 clicks. Users also get reminded through push notifications & SMS.

Doesn’t that make things easy? But how to set up reminders in Paytm? Paytm has an in-built system where users get notified of their recharge once they have done a recharge transaction on the app. Based on your previous recharge, Paytm will remind you of the upcoming recharge. In fact, based on your mobile number, Paytm can even automatically detect the operator. You can also repeat a previous transaction.

Apart from that, you can also manually set up reminders. Just follow these simple steps-

Step 1: Open your Paytm app and click on the three horizontal lines on the topmost left corner. The three horizontal lines or bars refer to more options.

Step 2: After selecting Payment Settings you will find Payment Reminders just below Paytm Assist & Paytm Postpaid. Click on Payment Reminders.

Step 3: Select the +Add New option on the topmost right corner to add a new payment reminder.

Step 4: Then add the contact information. You also have the option of choosing people from your contacts.

Step 5: Next, you will have to add the reason for making the payment under, What is this payment for? You can choose from the existing options or add another reason.

Step 6: The last thing you need to do is add the date you want to be reminded to make the payment. To select a particular date click on the change option below, When should we remind you?.

Step 7: Once you have checked everything, click on Set Payment Reminder.

And that’s it! You’re good to go. So even if you don’t remember, Paytm will be there to remind you to make the payment.