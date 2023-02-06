topStoriesenglish2570196
NewsIndia
SUPREME COURT

SC Agrees to Hear Plea Challenging Appointment of Lawyer as Madras HC Judge Over her Alleged Link to BJP

The proposal to elevate the woman lawyer, who was representing the Centre before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, later reportedly became controversial after reports emerged about her alleged affiliation to the BJP.

Last Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 02:21 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

SC Agrees to Hear Plea Challenging Appointment of Lawyer as Madras HC Judge Over her Alleged Link to BJP

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea challenging the appointment of lawyer L Victoria Gowri as a judge of the Madras High Court.
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala took note of the submissions of senior advocate Raju Ramachandran that the plea needed urgent hearing.

He pleaded it was an urgent petition by senior lawyers of Madras. "They are praying for interim relief. I would request you to take it at the earliest," the senior lawyer said.

The bench, which initially agreed to list the plea for hearing on February 13, later said it will hear it on February 10.

The proposal to elevate the woman lawyer, who was representing the Centre before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, later reportedly became controversial after reports emerged about her alleged affiliation to the BJP.

Some statements of the lawyer, who was proposed for the judgeship, about Muslims and Christians have purportedly surfaced in the public domain.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata