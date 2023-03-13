SC To Live-Stream Same-Sex Marriage Hearing, Refers Issue To 5 Judge Constitution Bench

The Supreme Court on Monday referred the issue of same-sex marriage to a five-judge Constitution bench, marking April 18th as the date for the next hearing. The court also said that it will live stream the matter. The Supreme Court, in its observation, said that the issue "is of seminal importance" and needs to be adjudicated upon by a five-judge bench.



Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Centre, opposed the plea, saying the right to love, expression and freedom of choice is already upheld, but doesn't mean conferring the right of marriage.



