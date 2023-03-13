topStoriesenglish2583137
NewsIndia
LGBT MARRIAGE RIGHTS

SC To Live-Stream Same-Sex Marriage Hearing, Refers Issue To 5 Judge Constitution Bench

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Centre, opposed the plea, saying the right to love, expression and freedom of choice is already upheld, but doesn't mean conferring the right of marriage.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 04:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

SC To Live-Stream Same-Sex Marriage Hearing, Refers Issue To 5 Judge Constitution Bench

The Supreme Court on Monday referred the issue of same-sex marriage to a five-judge Constitution bench, marking April 18th as the date for the next hearing. The court also said that it will live stream the matter. The Supreme Court, in its observation, said that the issue "is of seminal importance" and needs to be adjudicated upon by a five-judge bench.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Centre, opposed the plea, saying the right to love, expression and freedom of choice is already upheld, but doesn't mean conferring the right of marriage.

This is a developing story

Live TV

Live Tv

LGBT Marriage RightsMarriage Rights To LGBT CommunityLGBT Hearing in Supreme CourtSC LGBT hearing

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Foreign conspiracy against Modi exposed!
DNA Video
DNA: When social worker Savitribai Phule died in 1897
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia's decision..'lesson' for India
DNA Video
DNA: Seeing Modi's 'cricket diplomacy', the enemy is in 'tension'!
DNA Video
DNA: China and Pakistan should not clash with India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Goodbye Satish Kaushik!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?