SC verdict on women's entry in Sabarimala temple today: A timeline of the case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is set to deliver on Thursday its final verdict on a batch of a review petition challenging its previous order allowing the entry of women of all age groups in the revered Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

The Sabrimala verdict will be delivered by a constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra around 10:30 am on Thursday.

Here is a brief timeline of the Sabarimala Temple Case:

1990: A petition was filed in the Kerala High Court seeking a ban on entry of women inside the Sabarimala temple.

1991: The Kerala High Court had upheld the restriction of women of certain age entry inside the holy shrine of Lord Ayyappa.

2006: A petition was filed in the Supreme Court by the Indian Young Lawyers Association seeking entry of women between 10 to 50 years.

2008: The matter was referred to a three-judge bench two years later.

January 2016: The court had questioned the ban, saying this cannot be done under the Constitution.

April 2016: The United Democratic Front government of Kerala led by Chief Minister Oomen Chandy informed the SC that it is bound to protect the right to practice the religion of Sabarimala devotees.

November 7, 2016: The Kerala Government had told the Supreme Court that it was in favour of allowing women inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

2017: The Supreme Court referred the case to the Constitution bench.

September 2018: A five-judge bench of Supreme Court allowed the entry of women of all ages in the revered shrine. The state government sought time to implement the verdict, however even after the entry was allowed a large number of followers camped outside the shrine prevent the entry of women of all ages.

February 2019: The order was reserved by the apex court.

November 14, 2019: SC set to deliver the final verdict in the case.

Meanwhile, this year, the temple is being opened for the three-month-long annual pilgrimage on November 16.

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar on Wednesday said the state government and the Board are committed to implementing the Supreme Court`s verdict on a batch of review petitions challenging the entry of women of all ages in Sabarimala temple.

(With ANI inputs)