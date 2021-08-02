हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Minority scholarships

Scholarship schemes for minority students during COVID-19, check details

The Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday (August 2) in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha gave details on scholarship for minorities. 

Scholarship schemes for minority students during COVID-19, check details

New Delhi: The Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday (August 2) in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha gave details on scholarship for minorities. 

The budget allocated under the 3 Scholarship Schemes for minorities being implemented by the Ministry of Minority Affairs was Rs. 2,265 crores in 2020-21 compared to Rs. 2,082.74 crore in 2019-20. Further, there has also been no reduction in the quota for fresh scholarships under the three scholarship schemes during the COVID pandemic.

The year-wise details of the number of scholarships sanctioned and the amount involved during the last five years i.e. 2016-17 to 2020-21 is given in the table below:

Provisional data (Sanction/Disbursement of scholarships continues in 2021-22).

Includes the number and amount sanctioned towards the Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship Scheme.

 This information was given by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Minority scholarshipsUnion Minister Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinistry of Minority AffairsCOVID-19CoronavirusCovid Crisis
Next
Story

Nepal Govt sends team to investigate Darchula incident along India border

Must Watch

PT16M28S

e-RUPI is an example of how India is moving forward, says PM Modi