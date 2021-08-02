Scholarship schemes for minority students during COVID-19, check details

New Delhi: The Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday (August 2) in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha gave details on scholarship for minorities.

The budget allocated under the 3 Scholarship Schemes for minorities being implemented by the Ministry of Minority Affairs was Rs. 2,265 crores in 2020-21 compared to Rs. 2,082.74 crore in 2019-20. Further, there has also been no reduction in the quota for fresh scholarships under the three scholarship schemes during the COVID pandemic.

The year-wise details of the number of scholarships sanctioned and the amount involved during the last five years i.e. 2016-17 to 2020-21 is given in the table below:

Provisional data (Sanction/Disbursement of scholarships continues in 2021-22).

Includes the number and amount sanctioned towards the Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship Scheme.

