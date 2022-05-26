हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
domestic abuse

School principal uses CCTV footage to record domestic abuse by wife - Watch SHOCKING video!

The government school principal from Alwar district of Rajasthan has move court seeking protection from the physical and mental harassment of his wife.  He has accused his wife of beating him black and blue, which he alleged has left him weak mentally.

School principal uses CCTV footage to record domestic abuse by wife - Watch SHOCKING video!

Alwar (Rajasthan): A government school principal in Alwar district of Rajasthan has move the court seeking protection from the physical and mental harassment of his wife. According to reports, he was given security after he complained of domestic abuse. He has accused his wife of beating him black and blue, which he alleged has left him weak mentally. In a police complaint, the troubled principal alleged that his wife has been attacking him with pan, stick and cricket bat.

The distraught principal got CCTV cameras installed in the house to collect the evidence, reported IANS. In one of the videos doing rounds on social media, the woman can be seen beating the principal with a cricket bat as their son looked on. The principal approached the court for protection and presented the footage of the incident. The court has ordered for security to be provided to him.

Here's the purported video:
 

The principal, Ajit Singh Yadav, had tied knot with Suman, a resident of Sonipat, Haryana after falling in love with her seven years back. Initially, their life was peaceful but after some time the violence started. With frequent violence, Ajit Singh has suffered several injuries and has been seeking medical help to cure them, as per news reports. Singh says he was putting up with the violence keeping in mind the dignity of a teacher`s profession. "But now I have taken refuge in the court as my wife has crossed all the limits," he was quoted by IANS.

Also read: VIRAL: Japanese man becomes a dog by spending Rs 12 lakh, full story here

 

