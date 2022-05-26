हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

VIRAL: Japanese man becomes a dog by spending Rs 12 lakh, full story here

The new dog man also shared a video of himself in the costume and believe it or not, he does look like one real giant dog.

VIRAL: Japanese man becomes a dog by spending Rs 12 lakh, full story here

VIRAL: You might have heard a thousand times that a man’s love for a dog knows no bounds but this is probably the first time you will read about the lengths that one can go to feel closest to a dog? Still, wondering? Well, a man in Japan spent Rs 12 lakhs to transform his look into that of a dog. In simple terms, he spent a fortune to look like a four-legged furry dog. If you’re wondering what he looks like now, we will take you through his human to dog transformation journey. Notably, the man did not go through any surgery or medical procedure but got himself a real dog-like stitched suit that he wears to look like a dog.

According to a local Japanese news site news.mynavi, the man who is on Twitter by the handle named @toco_eevee’s, always dreamt of being a dog and was ready to spare enough money for his desire. He approached a professional agency called Zeppet, which offers various sculptures for entertainment purposes, including movies, commercials and amusement parks.

The man asked the agency to make a life-sized dog costume that can make him look like a real dog. The agency has also shared the pictures of the bizarre costume on its Twitter along with the caption, “At the request of an individual, we made a dog modelling suit. Modelled after a collie dog, it reproduces the appearance of a real dog walking on four legs like a real dog.”

The unique and bizarre costume was custom made in about 40 days and cost approximately Rs 12 lakh.

The new dog man also shared a video of himself in the costume and believe it or not, he does look like one real giant dog. The video has so far received more than 5 million views

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
