School reopening latest updates: List of states where schools will reopen soon - Details here

Several states are taking the decision to reopen schools in phases with strict COVID-19 guidelines.

School reopening latest updates: List of states where schools will reopen soon - Details here

Amid falling coronavirus cases in the country, several states are taking the decision to reopen schools in phases with strict COVID-19 guidelines. But there are still some states which are still are reviewing the COVID-19 situation in their state before taking a decision to reopen schools. 

Here is a  list of states where schools are opening in the coming days:

Gujarat

The Gujarat government on Wednesday announced that schools for classes 10 and 12, and colleges for the final year graduation and post-graduation students will be reopened from January 11. It may be recalled that the educational institutions in the state were closed in March due to COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to reopen schools was taken at the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday.

State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said attendance will not be mandatory for students and schools will have to strictly follow the Centre’s standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Punjab

The Punjab government has decided to reopen all schools from January 7 for students of classes 5 to 12.

State Education minister Vijay Inder Singla said the decision to reopen all government, semi-government and private schools from January 7 has been taken as per the suggestions from stakeholders. The timings of the schools will be from 10 AM to 3 PM.

Delhi

The Delhi government is yet to take any decision on reopening schools and it is expected that the schools in Delhi would reopen only after COVID-19 vaccine is available to the public. 

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the government is planning to allow the schools to reopen in a post-COVID era. The schools in Delhi have been closed since March 2019 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has announced that schools, colleges and other educational institutions will reopen in the state from January 18. Apart from this, the Medical College, Dental College, Nursing College and Paramedical College will reopen from January 11.

