Schools, colleges in Punjab to remain shut till April 10 amid COVID-19 surge

New Delhi: The Punjab government on Tuesday (March 30) extended restrictions to tackle coronavirus with schools and colleges to remain shut for another 10 days.

On March 19, the Punjab government had ordered the closure of educational institutes besides gathering restrictions till the month-end.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered that all restrictions that are in place till March 31, will now remain in force till April 10, said PTI.

"Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh extends COVID curbs in Punjab till April 10, orders mobile vaccination centres in crowded places. CM also directs districts to ramp up testing, special vaccination drive for eligible prisoners in jails," the chief minister's office tweeted.

"Reviewing the COVID-19 situation with the Chief Secretary and other top officials, the Chief Minister said all restrictions that were in place till March 31 will now remain in force till April 10, after which they would be again reviewed," it added.

The decision was taken in view of the sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The state government directed the health department to increase the number of vaccination sites to target the priority categories on an urgent basis.

