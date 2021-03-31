हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab

Schools, colleges in Punjab to remain shut till April 10 amid COVID-19 surge

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered that all restrictions that are in place till March 31, will now remain in force till April 10.

Schools, colleges in Punjab to remain shut till April 10 amid COVID-19 surge
Representational image

New Delhi: The Punjab government on Tuesday (March 30) extended restrictions to tackle coronavirus with schools and colleges to remain shut for another 10 days. 

On March 19, the Punjab government had ordered the closure of educational institutes besides gathering restrictions till the month-end.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered that all restrictions that are in place till March 31, will now remain in force till April 10, said PTI.

"Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh extends COVID curbs in Punjab till April 10, orders mobile vaccination centres in crowded places. CM also directs districts to ramp up testing, special vaccination drive for eligible prisoners in jails," the chief minister's office tweeted.

"Reviewing the COVID-19 situation with the Chief Secretary and other top officials, the Chief Minister said all restrictions that were in place till March 31 will now remain in force till April 10, after which they would be again reviewed," it added.

The decision was taken in view of the sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The state government directed the health department to increase the number of vaccination sites to target the priority categories on an urgent basis.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PunjabCOVID-19covid-19 in indiaCoronavirus pandemic
Next
Story

Mumbai couple facing 10 years jail in Qatar for drug trafficking acquitted, to return home

Must Watch

PT12M18S

Kiska Bengal: Mamata Banerjee's serious allegations on Election Commission