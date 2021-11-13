हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arvind Kejriwal

Schools to be shut, govt offices to work from home: CM Arvind Kejriwal announces steps to check Delhi pollution

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “for a week from Monday onwards, schools will be physically closed; to continue virtually so that children don't have to breathe polluted air.”

Schools to be shut, govt offices to work from home: CM Arvind Kejriwal announces steps to check Delhi pollution
File Photo

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (November 13, 2021) called for an emergency meeting over the severe air quality situation in the national capital. Following the meeting the Delhi CM made some big announcements. 

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “for a week from Monday onwards, schools will be physically closed; to continue virtually so that children don't have to breathe polluted air.”

“Construction activities not to be allowed (between November 14-17),” Delhi CM added. 

The Delhi government also said that the offices, both government and private, will operate on work from home structure as far as possible. 

“Govt offices to operate from home (WFH) at 100% capacity for a week. Private offices to be issued an advisory to go for WFH option as much as possible,” said Arvind Kejriwal. 

These decisions were taken by the Delhi government in view of prevailing weather situation. "With no wind movement predicted between November 14 and 17, the air quality is expected to turn worse," the Delhi CM said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Environment Minister Gopal Rai were also present at the meeting along with the Chief Secretary of Delhi. The pollution control measures and suggestions of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) were discussed at the meeting.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Arvind KejriwalChief Minister KejriwalDelhi air pollutionSupreme CourtSchoolsgovernment officesAir pollutionsmog
Next
Story

Sainik School Recruitment 2021: Vacancies announced for TGT and other posts, check details here

Must Watch

PT5M48S

Supreme Court strict taking action against increasing pollution in Delhi