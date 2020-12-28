Schools to open in first week of January in this state; check out guidelines

KOCHI: The government of Kerala has decided to open schools and other educational institutions across the state in the first week of January. Recently, the Kerala Education Department issued a list of COVID-19 safety guidelines for the reopening of schools in the state.

As per the notification, only 50 per cent of students will be allowed to attend the schools. And in schools, where the student strength exceeds 300, 25 per cent of students will be allowed to attend classes at a time. Only one student can occupy a bench during the first week of the reopening of the school.

Students will be required to maintain social distancing of 2 metres from one another during the school hours. Social distancing should also be ensured in the staff room, buses and other vehicles, drinking water area and playground.

Schools have been instructed to display bold markings in areas where drinking water is available, hands are washed, and in washrooms.

The classes will take place in different slots. The first lot of students will attend classes for a maximum of three hours, starting from 9 am or 10 am; after which the second batch can come in for three hours starting from 1 or 2 pm.

As per the guidelines, precautions need to be taken at the school level in the wake of the government decision to hold classes for students of 10th and 12th to prepare them for the public examinations, which are scheduled to take place in March.

The number of students who should attend in a day should be determined on the basis of the total number of students in these classes, total number of classrooms available, and other facilities.

Every school would constitute a COVID-19 cell, chaired by the principal or headmaster. The cell would meet once or twice a week to review the situation in the school. Whenever needed, health camps would be organised for students and staff members.

Thermal screening of all students, teachers and staff members and use of masks inside the premises would be compulsory.