हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Andhra Pradesh

Searches intensify in Andhra Pradesh ahead of local body polls, huge amount of cash recovered

During the checking of a vehicle in Hukumpeta of Visakhapatnam, police recovered Rs 18.3 lakh from two men identified as Lokavaraput Ramu and Bandari Srinivasa travelling in a car.

Searches intensify in Andhra Pradesh ahead of local body polls, huge amount of cash recovered
Representational Image

Visakhapatnam: In view of the upcoming local body elections in Andhra Pradesh, police have intensified search operations and made several cash recoveries in Visakhapatnam and Krishna districts of the state.

During the checking of a vehicle in Hukumpeta of Visakhapatnam, police recovered Rs 18.3 lakh from two men identified as Lokavaraput Ramu and Bandari Srinivasa travelling in a car.

Meanwhile, in Krishna district, three separate seizures of Rs 7.77 lakh and Rs 1.45 lakh in Avanigadda and Rs 6.32 lakh in Ghantasala sub-divisions were also made during vehicle check on Friday. 

Tags:
Andhra PradeshAndhra local body pollVisakhapatnamElection CommissonHukumpeta
Next
Story

Goddess' idol, statue of freedom fighter vandalised in Andhra Pradesh school

Must Watch

PT8M21S

DNA: Non Stop News, March 13, 2020