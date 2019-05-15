SEBA HSLC Result 2019: Meghashree Borah tops class 10 results of Assam Board

close

SEBA HSLC Result 2019

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) on Wednesday announced the results for the Class 10 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination, 2019. The topper in the state is Meghashree Borah of Sankardev Shishu Bidya Niketan, Narayanpur of Lakhimpur district who scored a total of 594 marks out of 600. 

The second position is shared by Chinmoy Hazarika of Don Bosco High School, Baghchung in Jorhat with Pratyasha Medhi of Saint Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Guwahati. The third position is also shared by Afreen Ahmed of Nagaon's Christjyoti School and Anushree Bhuyan of Guwahati's Saint Mary’s Higher Secondary School.

More than 3 lakh candidates took the HSLC examination out of which over 2 lakh candidates passed the examination. The overall pass percentage is 60.23 per cent. Among these 160264 were male candidates and the female candidates were 175939.

The websites where the results can be checked are: 1) results.sebaonline.org, 2) resultsassam.nic.in, 3) www.examresults.net, 4) www.examresults.net/assam, 5) www.indiaresults.com, 6) exametc.com, 7) iresults.net, 8) yesresult.com, 9) www.result.shiksha, 10) www.assam.shiksha, 11) www.assamonline.in, 12) assamjobalerts.com, 13) assamresult.in, and 14) Mobile App-SEBA Results 2019.

Through SMS: BSNL users can SMS to 57766 with the format: SEBA19 <space> <roll number> For example, if a candidate's Roll is B19-025 and No. is 0123 then type SEBA19 0250123 and send to 57766.

On Tuesday in a press statement, the SEBA announced that the results will be available on Mobile App, Mobile SMS, and results will be also available on several websites from 9 am.

Further, the Candidates intending to get their evaluated Answer Scripts Re-checked or photo-copy of Answer scripts will have to apply through the SEBA's online portal https://sebaonline.org and click on the link "RE-CHECKING OR PHOTOCOPY WITH  RE-CHECKING OF ANSWER SCRIPTS". Online Portal will be activated from May 17 and will be opened till May 31.

SEBA HSLC Result 2019Assam Board Result 2019Assam Class 10 Result 2019
