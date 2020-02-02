Second confirmed case of Coronavirus reported from Kerala

A second case of coronavirus was reported from Kerala on Sunday (February 2), the patient had travelled to India from China. The patient has been put in isolation under close observation at the hospital and said to be in stable condition. The first case of the virus was also incidentally from Kerala.

As the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak as a global health crisis, several countries have been evacuating their citizens from China. On Saturday, India brought back 324 of its citizens, an Air India flight from Wuhan. They are being effectively monitored at ITBP Chawla Camp and Manesar with each housing 104 and 220 people, respectively, the government said in a statement.

A second flight from Wuhan with 323 Indians on board returned to Delhi on Sunday. Among those evacuated, 227 were men while 94 were women. At least 282 were staying in China as students while 36 were employed. At least 3 were minors. With this, the total number of people evacuated from China is 654.

Live TV

The Indian government in a statement informed that as on Saturday (February 1), a total of 326 flights with 52,332 people have been screened. Of these 97 symptomatic travellers were referred to isolation facilities.

In the meantime, the number of deaths in China due to the outbreak has crossed 300. Authorities in Hubei province reported 45 new fatalities on Sunday. Also, the Philippines reported the first death outside China from the virus. The virus has so far infected 14,380 others and spread to 25 countries, including India, the US and the UK.