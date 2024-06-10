Security Beefed Up Across Kashmir Ahead Of Major Pilgrimages After Reasi Attack

Srinagar: A high alert sounded in the Kashmir Valley after a terror attack on a passenger bus in Reasi. LG Manoj Sinha held a high-level security review meeting and discussed the security arrangements for the upcoming Mela Kheer Bhawani and the Annual Amarnath Yatra.





A high alert has been sounded across the Kashmir Valley after the terror attack on a pilgrim bus in Reasi. Security has been beefed up at the Kheer Bhawani temple, where the annual celebrations will be held on June 14. Apart from this, a high-level security deployment plan is being worked out for the annual Amarnath Yatra to be held on June 29. Apart from this, security has also increased in all major security establishments in Kashmiri migrant colonies.Sources said that security arrangements have been put in place in the Kashmir Valley, especially focusing on the upcoming Amarnath Yatra and Mela Kheer Bhawani to be held in Kashmir in the coming days. Security forces have increased their presence in these areas.Additional security personnel have been deployed for area dominance in hilly areas, mobile check posts have been increased, and vital installations are being constantly monitored. Various security agencies, including the Army, Police, CRPF, and BSF, are working together to ensure robust security arrangements.Troops deployed along the Line of Control have also been put on high alert in anticipation of potential threats. Senior officials, including DGP R R Swain and other top officers, have conducted a ground-level assessment to monitor security measures after yesterday's terror attack.Meanwhile, a massive search operation is also being carried out in the Reasi area, where the terror attack took place. Efforts are on to trace the terrorists and their supporters involved in the brutal attack on unarmed innocent civilians who had come for the pilgrimage. Around four people have been detained for questioning.