Security Dialogue on Afghanistan: Time for greater cooperation amongst us, says NSA Ajit Doval

New Delhi: The Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan is being hosted by India in the capital and the conference is being chaired by India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. The conference is aimed at discussing the situation in Afghanistan post the Taliban takeover and the fall of the democratically-elected government.

While India had formally invited the NSAs of Russia, Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan for the meeting, China and Pakistan had said no to attending the conference. Delegation from Afghanistan was not invited.

It is a privilege for India to host this dialogue today. We have been keenly watching the developments in Afghanistan. These have important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan but also for its neighbours and the region: NSA Ajit Doval pic.twitter.com/l1W2x3IqvV — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

Here are some of the observations being made at the conference by Doval and the security advisors of other countries:

- It is a privilege for India to host this dialogue today. We have been keenly watching the developments in Afghanistan. These have important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan but also for its neighbours and the region... This is a time for close consultations, greater cooperation and coordination amongst us on Afghanistan: Ajit Doval

- I am confident our deliberations will contribute to help Afghan people and enhance our collective security: Ajit Doval

- We're concerned about prevailing situation in Afghanistan. The social end economic situation of Afghans is deteriorating and the country is facing humanitarian crisis; it's necessary to increase humanitarian assistance: Karim Massimov, Chairman, Kazakhstan National Security Committee

- There's crisis of migration, refugees in Afghanistan & solution can come with the formation of an inclusive government, and participation of all ethnic groups. Hoping to come up with a mechanism to resolve it: Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Secertary, National Security Council, Iran

- We as the neighbouring country are ready to participate in all programs that can help the people of Afghanistan: Nasrullo Rahmatjon Mahmudzoda, Secretary, Security Council of Tajikistan

- As we've a long border with Afghanistan, the current situation creates extra risk & possibilities for drug trafficking, terrorism. The situation on Tajik-Afghan borders remains complicated: Nasrullo Rahmatjon Mahmudzoda

- It's a very difficult situation in our region and all over the world; this is regarding terrorist organizations in Afghanistan. With joint efforts...help should be extended to Afghan people: Marat M Imankulov, Secretary of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan

- The multilateral meetings help in discussing issues linked to development situation in Afghanistan; counter challenges, threat emanating from the country, and establish long lasting peace in the country: Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of Russia

- To restore peace in Afghanistan and in the region altogether, we have to find a collective solution. It is possible only through joint efforts: Victor Makhmudov, Secretary of Security Council of Uzbekistan

- This meeting gives us the opportunity to find out solution over the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, and to establish peace in this region: Charymyrat Amanov, Secretary, Security Council of Turkmenistan

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV