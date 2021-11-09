Ahead of Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan, NSA Ajit Doval meets Tajik and Uzbek counterparts

During meeting with Nasrullo Rahmatjon Mahmudzoda, Secretary, Security Council of Tajikistan, NSA Ajit Doval expressd concerns on the sharp increase in terrorist threats from Afghanistan in recent past.

Tajik side also highlighted the gravity of situation in Afghanistan. Both countries also discussed the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

"On bilateral side, discussions took place on deepening cooperation in areas like defence, border management and border infrastructure development.Detailed exchange of views on Afghanistan, with significant convergence of assessments were also discussed," said a source aware of the developments.

READ | Pakistan must ensure Afghan soil is not used for terrorism

NSA Ajit Doval also met Victor Makhmudov, Secretary, Security Council, Uzbekistan today.

During meeting with Uzbekistan, Afghanistan was the major focus of discussions. Both sides agreed that the future of Afghanistan must be decided by the people of Afghanistan themselves.

They felt that the legitimacy of any Afghan government within Afghanistan was important before the issue of its international recognition.

Both sides emphasised on the need for Afghanistan’s neighbours to ensure unhindered access of humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan. They also agreed that neighbouring states must play a constructive role in Afghanistan. Both countries also highlighted need for long term economic development of Afghanistan.



Live TV