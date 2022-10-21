NewsIndia
AMIT SHAH

Security situation in northeastern states, Kashmir improved in last 8 years: Amit Shah

While addressing a gathering on the occasion of `Police Commemoration Day', Amit Shah said "There`s a positive change in the internal security of the nation. Earlier, there were big incidents in the northeast, Kashmir and left-wing extremism-affected areas.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 11:10 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Security situation in northeastern states, Kashmir improved in last 8 years: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the security situation in northeastern states, Jammu and Kashmir and left-wing extremism areas has improved over the last eight years. Addressing the gathering at the National Police Memorial on the occasion of `Police Commemoration Day, the Home Minister said police personnel have played an important role during the COVID-19 pandemic. "There`s a positive change in the internal security of the nation. Earlier, there were big incidents in the northeast, Kashmir and left-wing extremism-affected areas. Earlier, armed forces were given special power, now youth is given special powers for their progress and because of which there is a decline of violence in these areas by more than 70 per cent," he said. 

He further said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is such that the youths who used to hurl stones at security personnel earlier have now become "panches" and "sarpanches"."In the states affected by left-wing extremism) the national anthem is being sung in Eklavya schools while the national flag flutters on these buildings," he said. 

Also Read: 'Aap rehne dijiye, aapse nahi hoga': Arvind Kejriwal after Amit Shah assures BJP will make Delhi garbage-free

"Youth earlier involved in throwing stones are now involved in various developmental projects introduced by the government. Under PM Modi`s vision, several measures have been undertaken to strengthen the internal security of the country," Shah added.

Shah said India is proceeding on the path of development due to the sacrifices made by the police and paramilitary personnel across the country. Shah paid tributes to police personnel, who lost their lives in the line of duty, at the National Police Memorial in the national capital on the occasion of `Police Commemoration Day`.

`Police Commemoration Day' is observed every year in memory of ten valiant Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) killed during patrol duty in an ambush by heavily armed Chinese troops in Hot Springs, Ladakh on October 21, 1959. To honour the police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty for national security, the idea of setting up a National Police Memorial in Delhi was approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 1992. Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the National Police Memorial to the nation on Police Commemoration Day on October 21, 2018. 

Live Tv

Amit ShahJammu and KashmirNortheastNational Police Memorial`Police Commemoration Day'

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Express Service' for treatment of MPs in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over firecracker, silence on stubble!
DNA Video
DNA: Who has the treatment of E-Waste?
DNA Video
DNA: Liz Truss resigns as British PM
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 20, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of India-Pakistan cricket relationship
DNA Video
DNA: Look at Britain and France, not India on inflation
DNA Video
DNA: No Fees, No Exams?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of the system's 'dead sensibilities'
DNA Video
DNA: Entry for Burqa, No Entry for Bangles