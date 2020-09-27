Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Saturday (September 26) took to Twitter to announce that she has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. Uma Bharti posted a series of tweets about her diagnosis and urged all those who had come in contact with her to get tested for the virus.

“I am currently quarantined at Vande Mataram Kunj that lies between Haridwar and Rishikesh. I will get another Covid-19 test done after four days and if the situation remains the same, will consult doctors,” Uma Bharti tweeted.

३) मै अभी हरिद्वार एवं ऋषिकेश के बीच वन्दे मातरम् कुंज में क्वॉरंटीन हू जो की मेरे परिवार के जैसा है। ४ दिन के बाद फिर से टेस्ट कराऊँगी एवं स्थिति ऐसी ही रही तो डॉक्टरो के परामर्श के अनुसार निर्णय लूंगी । — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) September 26, 2020

Uma Bharti added that she decided to undergo COVID-19 test because she was down with a mild fever for three days. The BJP leader added that she tested positive for coronavirus despite following all Covid-19 norms during her recent trip to the Himalayas.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 5.9 million-mark on Saturday after 85,362 new cases were registered in 24 hours. A total of 93,379 people have died due to the virus in the country.

In a related development, the World Health Organization said on Friday that the global death toll from COVID-19 could double to 2 million before a vaccine to control the disease hit the market. The WHO also warned that the death toll could be even higher without concerted action to curb the outbreak of deadly virus.

"Unless we do it all, (2 million deaths) ... is not only imaginable, but sadly very likely," Mike Ryan, head of the UN agency`s emergencies program, told a briefing on Friday.