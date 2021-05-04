Serum Institute to start phase 3 trials of COVID-19 vaccine Covovax by mid-May

New Delhi: Serum Institute of India is likely to start phase 3 trials of COVID-19 vaccine Covovax, which it is making in partnership with American company Novavax, by mid-may.

The Drugs Controller General of India has provided its approval to go for the next phase trials.

Covovax is the second vaccine candidate after Covishield that SII is manufacturing.

The Data Safety Monitoring Board has reviewed the initial safety data of 200 participants of phase-2 clinical trial of Covovax and has given its recommendation, an Indian Express report said on Tuesday (May 4).

According to the report, Dr Abhijit Kadam, Scientist C, coordinating principal investigator from ICMR-National AIDS Research Institute of the trial, said that tentatively phase-3 should start by mid-May.

Meanwhile, SII has said it will invest 240 million pounds in the UK to expand its vaccine business and set up a new sales office creating a large number of jobs.

The move is part of a 1-billion pound India-UK Enhanced Trade Partnership creating around 6,500 jobs in Britain.

"The sales office is expected to generate new business worth over USD 1 billion, 200 million pounds of which will be invested into the UK," Downing Street said.

"Serum's investment will support clinical trials, research & development and possibly manufacturing of vaccines. This will help the UK and the world to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and other deadly diseases. Serum has already started phase one trials in the UK of a one-dose nasal vaccine for coronavirus, in partnership with Codagenix INC," it added.

