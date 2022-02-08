हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Avalanche

Seven Army personnel, hit by avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh, confirmed dead

The Indian Army issued a statement in which it said, “Bodies of all seven individuals have been recovered from the avalanche site. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, all seven have been confirmed deceased." 

Seven Army personnel, hit by avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh, confirmed dead
Image courtesy: ANI

Kameng: Seven Indian Army personnel, who were hit by an avalanche in a high-altitude area of the Kameng sector in Arunachal Pradesh, have been confirmed dead and their bodies retrieved from the avalanche site.

The Indian Army issued a statement on Tuesday in which it said, “Bodies of all seven individuals have been recovered from the avalanche site. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, all seven have been confirmed deceased." 

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed “deep pain” over the tragic deaths of all seven Indian Army personnel.

“Deeply pained by demise of Army personnel who were struck by an avalanche in Kemang Sector, Arunachal Pradesh. These brave soldiers lost their lives while serving the nation. I salute their courage & service. My heartfelt condolences to their bereaved families,” the Defence Minister said in a tweet.

 

 

The seven soldiers were stuck in an avalanche on February 6. The Indian Army statement further stated that the search and rescue operations, which were launched immediately on February 6 including airlifting of specialised teams, have now been concluded. 

The area, located at an altitude of 14,500 feet, had been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall for the last few days.

The bodies of the soldiers are currently being transferred from the avalanche site to the nearest Army medical facility for further formalities, the Army said. 

Officials said the soldiers were part of a patrol that was struck by the avalanche on February 6.

