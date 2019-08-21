Several trains diverted as water level in Yamuna crosses 'danger mark'

New Delhi: With the water level in Yamuna river crossing the danger mark, the Indian Railways has diverted several trains and temporarily suspended rail traffic over Old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul) till the water level recedes.

''As a result of the situation, following trains have been diverted: 18101 Tatanagar-Jammu Tawi Muri Express and 15483 Alipurduar-Delhi Sikkim Mahananda Express trains journey commencing on 19.08.2019 will be diverted to run via Sahibabad-New Delhi-Delhi Jn.

''19032 Haridwar-Ahmedabad Yoga Express, 14555 Bareilly-Delhi Express, 14043 Kotdwar-Delhi Garhwal Express, 64609 Ghaziabad-New Delhi EMU, 14674 Amritsar-Jay Nagar Shaheed Express, 14218 Chandigarh-Prayag Unchahar Express, 14724 Bhiwani-Kanpur Kalindi Express, 15013 Jaiselmair-Kathgodam Ranikhet Express, 54076 Delhi-Shahjahanpur passenger, 14056 Delhi Jn-Dibrugarh Brahmputra Mail and 14384 Delhi Jn-Malda Town Farakka Express trains all journey commencing on 20.08.2019 has been diverted to run via New Delhi - Sahibabad,'' it added.

The Yamuna river was flowing at 206.04 metres at 9 PM on Tuesday, more than a metre above the danger mark of 204.83 metres, a railway official had said on Tuesday.

He said that the trains will now be diverted from New Delhi railway station as the water level is expected to rise further.

Old Yamuna Bridge is a road-cum-rail bridge on the Delhi-Howrah line that was built over 150 years ago. It serves as a major connectivity link between Delhi and the neighbouring states.

The highest water level recorded at Old Yamuna Bridge was 207.49 metres in 1978. It was 207.11 metres in 2010 and 207.32 metres in 2013, according to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

Heavy rain coupled with the release of excess water from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana had led to swelling of the Yamuna and forced the Delhi government to evacuate over 14,000 people from low-lying areas along the river in the national capital.