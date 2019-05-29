close

Heat wave

Severe heat wave grips northern India; heavy rainfall expected in eastern region

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that a severe heat wave will prevail in several states across the country. The heat wave conditions is very likely over Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Rayalaseema, said the IMD.

Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over the Sub-Himalayan, in West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, added the IMD. Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, further added the IMD.

Strong wind with speed reaching 35-40 kmph is also very likely to prevail over northeast Arabia Sea of north the Gujarat coast and the fishermen have been advised not to venture into this area. The sea condition will be rough along and off Andaman & Nicobar coasts too.

