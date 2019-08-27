close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shahjahanpur accident

Shahjahanpur truck accident: Death toll mounts to 17, five critically injured

The accident occurred after a truck overturned on two tempos in the district on Tuesday morning. 

Shahjahanpur truck accident: Death toll mounts to 17, five critically injured

Shahjahanpur: The death toll in Shahjahanpur truck accident rose to 17 with five others being critically injured, said VK Gangwar, Emergency Medical Officer (EMO) on Tuesday.

The accident occurred after a truck overturned on two tempos in the district on Tuesday morning. "Commissioner has given the orders to carry out a magisterial inquiry in this case. We are investigating the reason behind this accident. We will also organise drive against overloading by vehicle drivers", said Rajesh Kumar Pandey, Additional Director General (ADG) of Police (DGP), Bareilly.

Soon after the incident occurred, Commissioner Ranveer Prasad and ADG of Bareilly division reached the spot to meet the injured people.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also conveyed his condolences to the next of the kin of those killed in the accident.

Tags:
Shahjahanpur accidentShahjahanpur
Next
Story

Nirmala Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi over 'stealing from RBI' remarks, asks him to consult an expert

Must Watch

PT2M14S

Deshhit: Know top 20 desh hit news of today