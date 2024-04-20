‘Shakal Se Hi Besharam... ’: HC Scolds Cop For Misconduct With Judge, Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: A sub-inspector was under scrutiny of the Madhya Pradesh High Court for his alleged misconduct towards an Hon’ble Justice of a district court. The officer reportedly engaged in an inappropriate behaviour towards the Justice, he also stands accused of providing false statements to the press. A video of the proceeding on the matter in MP High Court is going viral on the social media.

In the video the HC’s Judge can be seen scolding the sub-inspector for his conduct, the judge said, “He does not have a hint of shame in his eyes...whether you feel ashamed or not, a person at the level of a sub-inspector is making statements against a district-level judge, this is completely unacceptable. (Ankho me bhi sharam nhi dikh rhi h...Tumhe sharam ho ya na ho, sub inspector level ka aadami district level judge k upar statement deta h... Shakal se hi Besharam dikh rha h...)”

The incident occurred on January 9, 2020, while the sub-inspector was stationed at a police station in Gwalior. The accused officer has been serving in the force for more than two decades. In 2020, he was required to attend a court hearing but arrived late. When questioned by the district court judge about his tardiness, the sub-inspector engaged in an argument with the judge. Following the incident, a case was lodged against him.

According to the video, the judge said that the inspector does not deserve to be in service if he thinks he is above law. The judge further deemed this to be a case of obstruction in administration of justice and a case of Criminal Contempt of court.