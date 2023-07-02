'Those Who Violated Party Line...': Sharad Pawar's Big Warning After Ajit Pawar, 8 Other NCP Leaders Join Shinde Govt

New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Sunday said a decision has to be taken on those who violated the party line and joined the Eknath Shinde government, indicating that action would be taken against his nephew Ajit Pawar and eight other party leaders who became part of the ruling Maharashtra dispensation. Addressing a press conference in Pune, Sharad Pawar said he would not fight over anyone saying anything by taking the NCP's name, but would go to people instead.

"Those who violated the party line and took oath, a decision has to be taken on them," he said and added that some party leaders were 'nervous' about probes by the Enforcement Directorate.

"Today's episode (on his party MLAs joining the Shinde government) may be new for others, but not for me," Pawar said.

The veteran politician said that he was not bothered that people have left, but he was 'worried' about their future.

In a surprising move on Sunday, Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister, while eight other NCP MLAs took oath as ministers in the government led by the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Those who were sworn in as ministers are Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Aditi Tatkare, Dharmarao Atram, Anil Patil and Sanjay Bansode.

Joined Shinde govt for country's development: Ajit Pawar

After taking the oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, NCP leader Ajit Pawar said 'his party' decided to become part of the Eknath Shinde government for the development of the country. While praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he maintained that there was no split in the Nationalist Congress Party and said they would contest all the future elections on the NCP's name and symbol.

All the elected representatives (of the party) have supported the decision to join the government, Sharad Pawar's nephew said.

Defending his decision to share power with the BJP, he said, "If we can go with the Shiv Sena, then we can go with the BJP as well. The same thing happened in Nagaland as well."

"Overall and comprehensive development was taken into account. We have a vast experience of the administration, we can utilise it for the good," he added.