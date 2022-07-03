New Delhi: Amid photos of Maharashtra Governor feeding sweets to newly-anointed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde going viral, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday (July 2, 2022) took a potshot at Bhagat Singh Koshyari and said that he has seen some "qualitative changes" in the governor's treatment of public representatives. While speaking in Pune, Pawar said, "I saw the swearing-in ceremony of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis on television. He (the governor) fed them 'pedha' (sweet) and greeted them with a bouquet. It seems there are some qualitative changes in him".

Recalling the swearing-in ceremony of leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) after the 2019 Maharashtra assembly polls, the former Union Minister said, "I was present there. Koshyari had objected to some prospective ministers taking oath mentioning the names of some icons or public figures. He even pointed at me at that time and asked them to take the oath only as per the format".

"However, when Eknath Shinde took the oath on Thursday, he mentioned the names of the late Balasaheb Thackeray and the late Anand Dighe, "but Koshyari didn't object this time," Pawar said.

The veteran leader also reacted sharply over the role of the governor and the relations between his office and the state government.

"The decision of the state council of ministers is always binding on the governor. The MVA government had recommended a list of 12 persons to be nominated as members of the Legislative Council from the governor's quota. However, he never approved the list. It has been said that he would take quick decisions with the new government formed in the state," Pawar said.

"This is clearly in contradiction to his own oath while assuming the office. A governor should be neutral while treating the people of varied political backgrounds," he added.

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was on Thursday sworn in as the 20th chief minister of Maharashtra, while BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the deputy chief minister. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to Shinde and his deputy Fadnavis at the Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai.

(With agency inputs)