Sharjeel Imam moves Delhi HC against order giving time to Delhi Police to complete probe

New Delhi: Former JNU student Sharjeel Imam moved the Delhi High Court on Monday (May 11) challenging the order of a trial court that gave 3 months additional time to the Delhi Police to file chargesheet against him in the case related to alleged inflammatory speeches during the protests against CAA and NRC.

The plea was mentioned before the court and is likely to be listed on May 14.

Sharjeel has challenged the Delhi's Patiala House Court's April 25 order by which the Delhi Police was granted further time, beyond the statutory 90 days, to conclude its investigation filed against him under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He has also sought default bail in the matter which was dismissed by Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana

Sharjeel was arrested on January 28 in the case related to violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act near the Jamia Millia Islamia University in December last year.

The statutory period of 90 days from the arrest was concluded on April 27.