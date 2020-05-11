हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sharjeel Imam

Sharjeel Imam moves Delhi HC against order giving time to Delhi Police to complete probe

Former JNU student Sharjeel Imam moved the Delhi High Court on Monday (May 11) challenging the order of a trial court that gave 3 months additional time to the Delhi Police to file chargesheet against him in the case related to alleged inflammatory speeches during the protests against CAA and NRC.

Sharjeel Imam moves Delhi HC against order giving time to Delhi Police to complete probe
File Photo

New Delhi: Former JNU student Sharjeel Imam moved the Delhi High Court on Monday (May 11) challenging the order of a trial court that gave 3 months additional time to the Delhi Police to file chargesheet against him in the case related to alleged inflammatory speeches during the protests against CAA and NRC.

The plea was mentioned before the court and is likely to be listed on May 14.

Sharjeel has challenged the Delhi's Patiala House Court's April 25 order by which the Delhi Police was granted further time, beyond the statutory 90 days, to conclude its investigation filed against him under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He has also sought default bail in the matter which was dismissed by Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana

Sharjeel was arrested on January 28 in the case related to violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act near the Jamia Millia Islamia University in December last year. 

The statutory period of 90 days from the arrest was concluded on April 27. 

Tags:
Sharjeel ImamDelhi PoliceDelhi RiotsDelhi violenceDelhiNortheast DelhiShaheen BaghAnti-CAA protest
Next
Story

No blanket or linen, food on payment basis: Indian Railways guidelines for special trains
  • 67,152Confirmed
  • 2,206Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4129437Confirmed
  • 281408Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M20S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day