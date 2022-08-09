NewsIndia
SHASHI THAROOR

Shashi Tharoor's dig at Narendra Modi: ‘PM speaks more in foreign Parliament than our own'

Kerala Congress MP Shashi Tharoor made these remarks during the book launch event where he made a comparison between the working style of India`s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and PM Modi. 

Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 01:14 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Shashi Tharoor has taken a dig at PM Modi
  • The Kerala Congress MP said that the ‘PM speaks more in foreign Parliament than our own'
  • He also drew a comparison between PM Modi and Nehru

New Delhi: Kerala Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his absence in Parliament and said that he speaks more in foreign Parliament than in “our own parliament.” "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given more speeches in the foreign Parliament than in the Indian Parliament which is the opposite of Nehru," Tharoor said.

The Congress MP made these remarks during the book launch event where he made a comparison between the working style of India`s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and PM Modi. 

He also compared the ideology of both the Prime Ministers regarding democracy, democratic institutions and freedom of expression. Recalling the India-China war in 1962, Congress MP said that then PM Jawaharlal Nehru called a Parliament session and discussed the issues, today it is even not allowed to raise a question related to border issues between India and China.

"In 1962, when India was at war with China, then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru called a Parliament session and discussed it. But today, we are not allowed to raise questions about what is happening in China, especially in the Galwan Valley," Tharoor said. 

He further said there is no discussion in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha regarding the India and China issues, despite the death of twenty Indian soldiers who lost their lives.

Shashi TharoorNarendra ModiParliamentJawaharlal NehruCongressIndia-China war

