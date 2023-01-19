topStoriesenglish
'Shehar ko Karbala bana denge': JDU MLC Gulam Rasool Balyavi's controversial remark in Jharkhand

The JDU leader asked his supporters to block the roads of Ranchi. He asked Muslims to show the rulers that they might be buried under the ashes, but are not extinguished.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 08:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau

'Shehar ko Karbala bana denge': JDU MLC Gulam Rasool Balyavi's controversial remark in Jharkhand

Janata Dal (United) MLC Gulam Rasool Balyavi has created a row after he said that Muslims will make every city Karbala if any finger is raised towards prophet Muhammad. Balyavi was addressing a gathering in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh. During the address, he recalled the remarks made by expelled BJP leader Nupur Sharma and said that Muslims won't tolerate the insult of their master. He also slammed so-called 'secular' political parties for not demanding an arrest of Nupur Sharma.

Gulam Rasool Balyavi said that Muslims won't hesitate as their life and breath are not theirs but for the prophet's. He said that Muslims live with the belief that a day will come when only the prophet will be there and no other people will be alive. 

According to reports, the JDU leader asked his supporters to block the roads of Ranchi. He asked Muslims to show the rulers that they might be buried under the ashes, but are not extinguished. He demanded the government make Safety Act for Muslims just like Dalits. He said that kids of Muslims should get quality education. 

The Battle of Karbala was fought between the army of the second Umayyad Caliph Yazid I and a small army led by Husayn ibn Ali, the grandson of the Islamic prophet Muhammad. Though the battle was one-sided and ended with a decisive Umayyad victory, the fallen soldiers of the Husaynid faction have ever since been hailed as martyrs of Islam.

Recently, RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Chandrasekhar had created a row due to his remarks demeaning Ramcharitmanas. He had said that Ramcharitmanas spreads hatred and divides society. Another RJD leader had called Ramayana full of garbage. 

