Shehla Rashid booked for sedition over false allegations against Army

The Delhi Police on Friday filed an FIR against Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement leader and activist Shehla Rashid for levelling false allegations against the Army. Rashid was booked for sedition on a criminal complaint by Supreme Court lawyer Alok Srivastav who had sought the arrest of Rashid.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police lodged the FIR under sections 124-A, 153A,153, 504, 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The activist had levelled a series on baseless and fake allegations on the situation in the state after the abrogation of Article 370 in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The Army has rubbished allegations of torture levelled by Rashid and in a statement had referred to her charges as "baseless".

She had claimed that Armed forces were “ransacking” houses of common people in Jammu and Kashmir and “picking up boys”. She had alleged that four persons were detained by Army personnel and tortured in Shopian. In a series of tweets, Shehla attributed to “people” as saying the Jammu and Kashmir Police department has no law and order situation.

“They’ve been rendered powerless. Everything is in the hands of paramilitary forces,” read a tweet by her. According to Shehla, while petrol and diesel are available in the region, “people have started running out of medicines now”.